Maharashtra reports 62,919 new COVID-19 cases, 828 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths, said the state health department.

The daily rise in cases was less than Thursday's addition of 66,159, but the number of deaths increased compared to 771 the day before.

The caseload on Friday reached 46,02,472, while the death toll rose to 68,813.

Mumbai recorded 3,888 new cases and 89 deaths, raising the overall tally of the city to 6,48,471 and the death toll to 13,125.

As many as 69,710 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 38,68,976.

Of 828 fatalities, 422 occurred in the last 48 hours and 167 in the last week.

The remaining deaths had occurred in the period before the last week.

There are 6,62,640 active cases in the state. With 2,90,207 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus has gone up to 2,71,06,282.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 46,02,472, new cases 62,919, death toll 68,813, recoveries 38,68,976, active cases 6,62,640, people tested so far 2,71,06,282.