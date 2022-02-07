Public holiday in Maharashtra to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death: Here's what is open, what is not

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on February 7, as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died of post-COVID complications in a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.

Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary singer, who mesmerised millions with her golden voice, died at 92.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister's office (CMO) announced the one-day mourning and public holiday. All school, colleges and government offices to remain shut today.

The central government too had decided a two-day "state mourning".

The Bombay HC and other subordinate courts under Bombay HC jurisdiction will also have a holiday today to mourn the demise of legendary singer.

Official sources said the national flag will be flown half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment during this period.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on February 8-10 instead of February 7-9, the central bank said on February 6.

"With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022. This announcement is made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934," the RBI said.

The West Bengal government too has also declared a half-day holiday today and urged the administration to play Lata Mangeshkar’s songs at important crossings all over the state for 15 days.

Other states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have also declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.