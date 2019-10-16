Maharashtra plastic ban: Here is what's allowed and what's banned

The Government of India in an effort to eliminate plastic waste imposed a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws from October 2. The move has been implemented to combat pollution. Here's a list of the plastic products that you can use and those that have been banned. In case you are caught using any of the banned products, you'd have to pay a first-time penalty of Rs 5000. A repeat offender will be fined Rs 10,000 and if a person is caught using the the banned products for a third time he/she would be fined of Rs 25,000 and could be slapped with three months imprisonment. (Image: Reuters)