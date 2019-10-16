Maharashtra plastic ban: Here is what's allowed and what's banned

In case you are caught using any of the banned products you could end up paying between Rs 5000 and Rs 25,000 as fine, along with three months imprisonment. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 The Government of India in an effort to eliminate plastic waste imposed a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws from October 2. The move has been implemented to combat pollution. Here's a list of the plastic products that you can use and those that have been banned. In case you are caught using any of the banned products, you'd have to pay a first-time penalty of Rs 5000. A repeat offender will be fined Rs 10,000 and if a person is caught using the the banned products for a third time he/she would be fined of Rs 25,000 and could be slapped with three months imprisonment. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Banned | Less than 200 ml drinking water PET/PETE bottles. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 Banned | Plastic mineral water pouches. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Banned | Single use items made of thermocol or plastic like plates, spoons, containers and straws. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Banned | Plastic and non-woven shopping bags with or without handles. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 Banned | Decorative items made of plastic or thermocol. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Allowed | Plastic items used for domestic purposes like bottles, buckets and mugs. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Allowed | PET/PETE bottles larger than 200ml with deposit and refund price or buy-back price under EPR. Recyclable multilayered plastic used in packaging of chips packets, chocolates, shampoo sachets etc. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 Allowed | Plastic used for packaging medicines, medical instruments and equipment. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 Allowed | Compostable plastic. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Allowed | Recyclable plastic stationery used for office and educational use. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 Allowed | Virgin plastic bags of minimum 50 micron thickness and printed with buy back price. Plastic packaging material of over 50 micron thickness and minimum 2 gms in weight used to seal groceries. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 Allowed | Other plastic products such as raincoats and tarpaulin spreads. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 16, 2019 07:48 am