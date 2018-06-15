App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra orders biometric attendance for junior college science students

The method of marking attendance in this manner will be effected in all the junior colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has directed all junior colleges in the state to initiate a biometric attendance system for students studying in the science stream.

The method of marking attendance in this manner will be effected in all the junior colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad divisions of the state, an official release stated.

The release stated that the decision was taken after the Education department received several complaints that junior college students studying in the science stream only attended practical sessions and did not attend regular classes.

Members of the Maharashtra legislature had also raised questions on the issue several times, the release stated.

"Henceforth, attendance of students of science stream in junior colleges will be marked through biometric system to avoid such incidents," it stated.

The government has issued directives to all private aided, unaided and self financing junior colleges to mark the attendance of students through a biometric system.

"It is necessary to have the equipment for recording the attendance through biometric system in all the junior colleges within one month," the government order said.

The order added that concerned education officers and inspectors of the secondary education department will have to report to the government about the implementation of the scheme.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:46 pm

