MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas, the government said in a statement.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after the recovery of 11 more bodies in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola, while 100 people were still missing, the state government said.

So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas, the government said in a statement.

It said till now, 71 people have died in Raigad district, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola. Besides, 56 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, while 100 people are still missing, it said.

In Raigad, 53 people were reported missing, in Satara-27, Ratnagiri-14, Thane-four, and Sindhudurg and Kolhapur-one each.

The release further said 34 people were so far injured in Raigad, seven each in Mumbai and Ratnagiri, six in Thane and two in Sindhudurg.

Close

Related stories

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district on Monday and used a rescue boat to reach out to flood victims in some areas.

Pawar also interacted with the flood-affected people and assured them of rehabilitation and all help from the state government.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers.

He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

Thackeray had said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures" and a comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Heavy rains last week caused floods and landslides in some areas of Maharashtra, including the deadliest landslide at Taliye village in the Raigad district.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jul 26, 2021 02:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.