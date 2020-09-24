Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra's Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on September 24 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shinde is the 13th minister in the state's Cabinet to have been infected with the virus.

Shinde had also attended the state Cabinet meeting earlier this week.

"I conducted my COVID-19 test yesterday and have tested positive. Health is fine thanks to the blessings of you all. Requesting all who came in my contact over the past some days to take proper care and get themselves tested," Shinde tweeted.

Apart from Shinde, Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Nitin Raut (energy), Hasan Mushrif (rural development), Varsha Gaikwad (school education) had contracted COVID-19 earlier.

In the recent past, Abdul Sattar (Minister of State-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS- cooperation) had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past. The state Assembly's Speaker, Nana Patole, too, had earlier tested positive for the disease.