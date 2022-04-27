English
    Maharashtra: Man tries to give daughter as human sacrifice for hidden treasure; nine held

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill an 18-year-old girl for human sacrifice on the belief of finding some hidden treasure in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday.

    The police have arrested the victim’s father, a tantrik and seven others over the incident that took place in Babulgaon tehsil on Monday, an official said.

    One of the accused, who had two daughters, allegedly sexually exploited and threatened the eldest, superintendent of police Yavatmal Dilip Bhujbal Patil said.

    The girl, who used to stay at a relative’s place for studies, had recently come to her house in Madni village, he said.

    The accused had started performing tantrik rituals at home over the last few days and had dug a pit in the house to bury his daughter on April 25, the official said.

    The victim somehow managed to inform her friend about the rituals and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.

    An offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and other acts has been registered in this regard, the official added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #superstition #Yavatmal
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 02:29 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.