Maharashtra: In a first in 30 days, daily COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000

Daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022.

With 567 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 70,851, the state health department said.

On April 3, Maharashtra had reported 49,447 infections. On April 1 and 2, 43,183 and 47,827 cases were added, respectively.

The state had reported an average of 60,000 cases in most of April.

Of the 567 fatalities, 283 had occurred in the last 48 hours.

Given the alarming surge in the cases, the state government had imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

On Monday, 2,11,668 tests were conducted, taking the overall number of samples tested so far to 2,78,64,426, the department said.

A total of 59,500 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 40,41,148, it said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 84.7 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 39,08,491 people are in home quarantine and 28,593 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai saw 2,624 new cases and 78 fatalities, taking the number of infections to 6,58,621 and the toll to 13,372, the department said.

Mumbai civic commissioner IS Chahal said the daily testing figures in the city fell from over 50,000 to 38,000 on Sunday, and are likely to dip further during weekends.

Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, added 6,680 new cases and 195 deaths, raising the tally to 13,97,840 and fatalities to 23,817, the department said.

Elsewhere, Nashik division reported 6,878 new cases, Pune division 12,220, including 2,691 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 3,976, and Aurangabad division 3,012, as per the release.

Latur division registered 3,508 new infections, Akola division 4,490, and Nagpur division 7,857 including 3,529 in Nagpur city.

Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra: Positive 47,71,022 deaths 70,851, recoveries 40,41,158, active 6,56,87, total tests 2,78,64,426, tests today 2,11,668.