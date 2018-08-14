Maharashtra government to review congestion tax once metro lines are ready

The number of vehicles in Mumbai have doubled in just eight years, leading to congested roads, and the transport authorities have decided to review its congestion tax to discourage using cars at places with the worst possibilities of traffic jams.

As per a report in The Times of India, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rejected the idea of implementing the congestion tax as of now and said, “A decision on whether to introduce it or not could be taken once the Metro lines are developed.”

In 2014, the then State Transport Commissioner, VN More had suggested to the state government several measures that would help control the growing traffic congestion. Though the measures went unnoticed then, there is a possibility that the required change would be brought in to action now once the Metro network is complete.

Congestion tax was introduced by the municipality for levying fees on vehicles using roads during the peak hours as a measure to curb traffic flow. Such practices are most commonly implemented in cities such as London and Stockholm who have an electronically-collected toll system.

More had earlier suggested a heavy parking fee, around Rs 200-300 for private cars at commercial hubs. He said, “Let the private car owner pay more while taxis are allowed to park for free. If a private car gives service to its owner every day, a taxi provides the same service to 20-30 people daily.

Speaking on the rise in traffic, Joint Police Commissioner of Traffic, Amitesh Kumar said, “Once some of the Metro lines are ready, travel will be revolutionised in Mumbai. Road traffic will ease by 10-15 percent.”

Because of the lack of restriction of the registration of vehicles, transport expert Sunil Mone said: "Nothing can stop the authorities from imposing congestion pricing to restrict vehicles."