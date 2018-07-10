App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government schools to get electricity at lower rates

The minister said the budgetary provision for school education includes funds for digital schools, educational material and computerisation, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has formulated a scheme for electrification of schools in the state, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said yesterday.

Under the scheme, state-run schools will be provided electricity at government rates and the bill amount will be directly deposited in their accounts, he told the assembly.

Tawde's statement came after Shashikant Shinde (NCP) raised the issue of lack of electricity in all digital schools through a calling attention notice in the lower house.

The minister said the budgetary provision for school education includes funds for digital schools, educational material and computerisation, among others.

Even though the responsibility for maintaining Zilla Parishad school buildings lies with the rural development ministry, the education department will join hands with it to conduct a structural audit of all schools in the state, he said.

Seven of the 36 districts in the statehave 100 per cent digital schools and 1.7 lakh teachers have become tech- savvy, the minister said.

Earlier, Shinde said 13,844 schools in the state don't have electricity and 44,330 students are not aware of computer.

He said people are in favour of digital classrooms but budgetary funds are inadequate for the same.

The NCP legislator said the schools which have electricity are paying high rate for its consumption.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 11:43 am

