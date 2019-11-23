App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Government Formation: Shahapur NCP MLA goes 'missing', police complaint filed

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The political events of Saturday that led to the BJP making a comeback to power in Maharashtra with the help of Ajit Pawar, and his as-yet unspecified number of MLAs, also led to a missing person complaint being filed for an MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai the morning where Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively.

Daroda had left his constituency, in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has since been unreachable after reaching Mumbai, said an official.

Close

Former MLA Pandurang Barora approached Shahapur police station and filed a missing complaint about Daroda, he added.

related news

Meanwhile, Daroda's son Karan told reporters in Mumbai later that his father was not in touch even with him since the Saturday morning.

Karan also asked his father to stand by the side of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #maharashtra government formation #NCP

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.