Maharashtra Government Formation: Shahapur NCP MLA goes 'missing', police complaint filed

The political events of Saturday that led to the BJP making a comeback to power in Maharashtra with the help of Ajit Pawar, and his as-yet unspecified number of MLAs, also led to a missing person complaint being filed for an MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai the morning where Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively.

Daroda had left his constituency, in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has since been unreachable after reaching Mumbai, said an official.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora approached Shahapur police station and filed a missing complaint about Daroda, he added.

Meanwhile, Daroda's son Karan told reporters in Mumbai later that his father was not in touch even with him since the Saturday morning.