Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray hold emergency meet, to address media at 12.30 pm

Nov 23, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reacting to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Ajit Pawar was in the meeting yesterday. Initially he seemed fine…he was participating in the talks till around 9 pm. But then he suddenly left saying he has a meeting with a lawyer. That is when our suspicion grew because even during the meeting, he wasn’t making eye contact and his body language was strange. His phone was switched off. Now we know which lawyer he went to. He has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.”
Maharashtra Government Formation | NCP leader Nawab Malik: The letter (of support) that is being used is wrong and its been misused. At 6:30 pm NPC MLAs meeting has been called.
Maharashtra Government Formation | NCP to make official statement at 12:30 pm
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said, "We will make an official statement at 12:30 pm".
Sharad Pawar has called all NCP MLA's for meeting at 4.30 pm today at YB Chavan Hall. When asked about the cabinet berth for Supriya Sule, she said, "We will clear at 12:30 pm."
Maharashtra Government Formation | Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam: People would be thinking I will be happy by today's developments, but I am actually very sad. Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this and thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake. I appeal to Sonia ji to at first dissolve Congress Working Committee.
Maharashtra Government Formation | Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: People had voted for BJP alliance. Shiv Sena betrayed people and peoples’ mandate and decided to go with the Congress, which opposed Ram Mandir and Veer Savarkar; Shiv Sena was happy to go with the Congress, which is synonymous to corruption and had imposed emergency.
Maharashtra Government Formation | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: This is making a mockery of the constitution, BJP did the same in Goa,Meghalaya and other states. No MLA of the NCP will support this, Ajit Pawar has gone with them alone.
Maharashtra needed a stable govt, not khichdi one, says CM Fadnavis after midnight coup
The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the NCP.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at Raj Bhavan.
"People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, after which President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt," Fadnavis said.
Ajit Pawar, after taking oath as the deputy chief minister, said: "From result day on October 24, no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmers issues. So we decided to form a stable government."
Maharashtra Government Formation | JUST IN: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel arrive for the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena joint press conference at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.