Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray hold emergency meet, to address media at 12.30 pm

Maharashtra needed a stable govt, not khichdi one, says CM Fadnavis after midnight coup

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the NCP.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at Raj Bhavan.

"People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, after which President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt," Fadnavis said.

Ajit Pawar, after taking oath as the deputy chief minister, said: "From result day on October 24, no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmers issues. So we decided to form a stable government."