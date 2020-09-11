Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh COVID-19 cases mark, adds over 24,000 fresh infections in 24 hours

With over 24,886 fresh COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths, Maharashtra crossed the grim 10 lakh-mark on September 11.

With this, the total number of cases in the state is 10,15,681, including 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases and 28,724 deaths.

This comes on a day when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that in view of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) warning that COVID-19 cases will be on the rise in coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 percent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and 20 percent to industries.

He said that although there were only a handful of testing laboratories in the state when the outbreak began, their number has now grown to 550.

Thackeray said lockdown was carried out to break the virus chain. "Ganeshotsav was celebrated on a low-key note and as per the guidelines of the government. But in the same period, we found several family members getting infected," he added.

Thackeray said the use of face mask, maintaining social distancing, washing hands are some of the steps one should follow to avoid contracting the infection.