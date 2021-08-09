Maharashtra: COVID-19 curbs relaxed for shops, restaurants in Nagpur

Representational Image

The Nagpur civic body has allowed shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on all days with effect from Monday, as against the previous order of operating till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Restaurants in Maharashtra are now allowed to remain open with 50 percent capacity for dining till 10 pm on all days, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said in an order issued on Sunday.

Also Read: For fully vaccinated Mumbai local trains to resume from August 15: Here's how to get your passes

However, cinema halls, multiplexes, religious places and swimming pools will remain closed, said the order.

Social, cultural, political gatherings and marriage functions are allowed with 50 percent capacity of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, till 8 pm on all days, while funerals are restricted to maximum 20 people.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Salons, beauty centres and wellness centres are allowed to open till 8 pm on all days, while e-commerce services and items are regularised.

Coaching classes and competitive exam trainings are allowed till 8 pm on all days with 50 percent capacity, the civic body said in the order.

It also said the inter-district travel, either by private cars, taxis or buses, has been regularised, except if going to a level-5 area, as per the state government's classification based on COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, in which case an e-pass would be required.