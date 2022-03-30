English
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to Centre proposing to shift refinery project to another site in Ratnagiri

    The nearly $60 billion project is to be jointly constructed by Saudi Aramco and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing to move the multi-billion dollar refinery project planned in Ratnagiri to another site in the coastal district, a senior official in the CM’s office said on Wednesday.

    The project was earlier proposed to be built at Nanar in Ratnagiri district, but has got stalled due to opposition from local organisations and the ruling Shiv Sena in the state.

    "The CM wrote a letter to the prime minister in January regarding shifting of the refinery project to another site,” the official said.

    The nearly $60 billion project is to be jointly constructed by Saudi Aramco and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

    A nuclear power plant of over 9,000 MW is also scheduled to come up at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri.

    On Tuesday, during his visit to Ratnagiri, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had said the refinery project planned in the Konkan region will come up only after locals are consulted and their consent is obtained.

    Speaking to people in Ratnagiri, he had also said the project will not be built at Nanar, its original proposed site.

    The Shiv Sena, headed by CM Uddhav Thackeray, has been opposed to the refinery project in Ratnagiri district on the ground that locals are against it.

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had reportedly stated on Sunday that there was hope of revival of the project as the Maharashtra government seemed to be changing its mind about it.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 12:29 pm
