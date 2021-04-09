English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold all-party meet on April 10 to discuss COVID-19 situation

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.

PTI
April 09, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting on April 10 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, a BJP leader said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.






Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
"This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday," he said.


Also Read: COVID-19: Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra starts; what is allowed, what is not


When asked about the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night, Darekar said the state government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.



Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.





PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Apr 9, 2021 06:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.