Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8 pm today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8.00 pm on August 8, reported CNN News18.

This comes a day after the chief minister said that the state government is planning to relax more COVID-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution and will also take a call regarding the local train travel.

Speaking at a function organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking to induct more electric buses into its fleet, the chief minister also said he met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who demanded further relaxations in timings beyond 4 pm, and explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step.

The state government recently introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low COVID-19 positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also allowed the resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onwards.

(With inputs from PTI)