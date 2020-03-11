App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray convenes meeting on steps to check spread of coronavirus

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has submitted a proposal that viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches be restricted to television only, according to sources.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on March 11 to review steps to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

"There will be a discussion on how to curb gathering of crowds at marriages and social events," a source said.

The meeting is scheduled at Vidhan Bhavan later in the afternoon, the sources said.

So far, there are five confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

Samples of a man and a woman from Pune who had been to Dubai recently tested positive on March 9 evening.

On March 10, their daughter and the driver of the cab in which the family had travelled from the Mumbai airport to Pune also tested positive, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram earlier informed.

Another person who had travelled by the same flight as them also tested positive, the state health department said in a release on March 10.

The condition of all these patients was stable, the release said, appealing people not to panic.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #IPL #Maharashtra #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

