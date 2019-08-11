Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis cancels Russia tour due to flood havoc

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his tour to Russia beginning August 12 due to the flood situation in the state.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will represent Maharashtra in the absence of the chief minister, a state government official said.

Goyal is leading a delegation of chief ministers, including those of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and business representatives to Vladivostok in Russia to explore investment opportunities and strike partnerships with the Far East provinces.

Fadnavis was one of the five chief ministers who was scheduled to visit Russia, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to that country.

"The tour was planned for these states to enter into business agreements with Russian industry and to attract investment. Maharashtra's domain is predominantly infrastructure," the official said.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat have already flown abroad along with Goyal.