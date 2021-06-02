COVID-19 | Maharashtra Class 12 board exam cancelled

Board Exam

The Maharashtra government on June 2 has decided to cancel Class 12 board exams, TOI has reported.

The report further said that the state education department will send the proposal to the state disaster management authority as the HSC exam issue is pending in the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on June 1 said that the Maharashtra Government had demanded a non-examination route for Class 12 board exams. She also said that ‘the decision regarding state board's Std 12 exams will also soon be taken keeping the student's health and safety in mind.’

In a video message, Gaikwad said that the decision on Class 12 board would be taken keeping the safety and mental health of the students.



In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students.#cbseboardexams #CBSE #CBSEclass12 pic.twitter.com/cSVKrJWJxs

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 1, 2021

“There is no doubt that Std. XIIth exams are an important milestone in a student's life but given the current circumstances the health and mental well-being of our children should be prioritised,” she added.

After CBSE cancelled the board exams, CISCE too followed suit and canceled their ISC 12th examination. Earlier today, Gujarat board (GSEB), Madhya Pradesh board, Uttarakhand Board too cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal too scraped its class 12 exams on June 1.