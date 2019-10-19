App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election|Shah's chopper makes emergency landing in Nashik due to rains

The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5pm due to inclement weather, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, around 160 kms from here, due to heavy rains on October 19, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said.

The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5pm due to inclement weather, he said.

"After a halt of 40 minutes, the chopper took off at around 3:08 pm for Ahmednagar," he informed.

Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

It has been raining in several parts of the state since October 19 morning.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

