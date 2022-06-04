 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maha: Revenue official held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Latur

PTI
Jun 04, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

A revenue official was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for permitting illegal sand trucks to operate in Nilanga of Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught Nilanga Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav while accepting the bribe amount, the official said. The accused official had allegedly demanded Rs 1.8 lakh, but after negotiations had settled for Rs 1.5 lakh, for allegedly allowing illegal sand trucks to operate in the area.

