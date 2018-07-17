App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt doesn't seem keen to check river pollution: Bombay High Court

The judges said the state government didn't seem to be interested in taking any preventive measures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court today rapped the Maharashtra government saying it didn't seem to be interested in taking any measures to prevent river pollution. A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO 'Vanshakti' raising concerns over rivers in the state getting polluted due to sewage and other chemical discharge.

Advocate Sharmila Deshmukh, appearing for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), told the bench that 49 rivers were found to be polluted in 2014.

"The number has increased to 59 this year," she said.

The judges said the state government didn't seem to be interested in taking any preventive measures.

"Only when there is any violation pertaining to discharge of any chemicals by some company, the state asks the MPCB (Maharashtra Pollution Control Board) to take action," Justice Oka said.

"It is time the state government sees how to stop these violations. If there is a failure on the part of the government to frame a river water preservation policy then we will pass appropriate orders directing it (government) to take preventive measures," he said.

The High Court has posted the petition for further hearing on August 7 and asked the government to peruse the report submitted by the CPCB.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.