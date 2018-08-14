App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madras High Court transfers probe into Tuticorin police firing to CBI

A division bench of Justices CT Selvam and Basheer Ahmed passed the orders on a batch of petitions related to the Tuticorin police firing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court today transferred to the CBI the probe into the police firing in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives and directed the central agency to conclude the investigation in four months.

It also quashed an order detaining six members of the 'Makkal Adhikaram,' a Left outfit accused of inciting violence in the district.

Six of them were arrested under the National Security Act. A division bench of Justices CT Selvam and Basheer Ahmed passed the orders on a batch of petitions related to the Tuticorin police firing.

On May 22, after the Tuticorin district collectorate was picketed to seek closure of the copper plant of Sterlite, a unit of the Vedanata group, over pollution concerns. Large scale violence had followed.

In the consequent police firing, 13 people were killed on May 22 and 23.

The High Court had on July 9 directed the state government to furnish a video in its possession allegedly showing some anti-Sterlite protesters with petrol bombs during the stir in May as it observed a CBI probe into the violent incidents will instill confidence in the minds of the people.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #CBI #India #Madras High Court

