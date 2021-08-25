MARKET NEWS

Madras High Court bars 10% reservation in medical, dental courses under All India quota

The court was hearing a petition filed by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam. The petition was challenging the Centre's recent decision on the reservation of Other Backward Classes in medical and dental colleges.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
The Madras High Court on August 25 disallowed transferring 10% reservations in medical and dental courses in the state contributed seats to the All India quota (AIQ).

The Court said additional reservation of 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) provided in July 29 notification of Centre for AIQ seats is NOT permissible without the Supreme Court approval, reported Bar and Bench.

"Inclusion of 10% vertical reservation for Economically Weaker Section would require approval of Supreme Court and to such extent, the reservation for EWS in Centre’s July 29 notification has to be recognized as impermissible till such approval is obtained", the Court noted.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK). The petition was challenging the Centre's recent decision on the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical and dental colleges.

In July, the government had taken a decision to provide 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the AIQ scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses (MBBS / MD / MS / Diploma / BDS / MDS) from the current academic year 2021-22 onwards.

Challenging this, DMK's petition demanded a 50 percent reservation for OBCs as almost all seats belong to the state-run colleges. They argued that the reservation must be 50 percent for OBCs, 18 percent for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 1 percent for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Additional General KM Natraj who was representing the Centre argued that the decision to allow 27 percent reservation aligns with the central policy wherein the communal reservation cannot exceed 50 percent under the AIQ. He also argued that a 50 percent reservation will conflict with the limit set by the Supreme Court in the case of the Marathas.  On August 18, the Centre ensured the Madras High Court that they will resolve the issue, asking for a week-long extension.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is likely to introduce a Bill in the State Assembly exempting the state’s medical aspirants from the National medical entrance test — NEET.
Tags: #DMK #Madras High Court #OBC Reservation #Reservation for SCs
