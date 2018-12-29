App
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh to get 'spiritual department'

The Congress had promised to form such a department before the last month's Assembly elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh Government said on December 29 that it is going to create an Adhyatmik Vibhag (spiritual department) by merging several existing departments.

The 'Anand Vibhag' (Department of Happiness) set up by the previous BJP government, a first in the country, would be incorporated into the new department.

"The proposed Adhyatmik Vibhag (Spiritual Department) going to be formed by merging Dharmik Nyas Evam Dharmasv Department (Religious Trust and Endowment Department), Anand Vibhag (Happiness Department) in addition to the Directorate of Religious Trust and Endowment, Madhya Pradesh Teerth Evam Mela Pradhikaran and Rajya Anand Sansthan," the chief minister's office tweeted.

In a bid to woo Hindu voters, the Congress, in its manifesto, had also promised to promote Sanskrit, develop a "Ram path", the route which as per the mythology Lord Ram had taken during his exile; and set up cow shelters.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

