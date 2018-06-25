Madhya Pradesh police given clean chit in SIMI encounter case

The judicial probe into the October 31, 2016 encounter of eight alleged Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists near Bhopal has concluded that the use of force by police was “quite inevitable”, according to a report by Indian Express.

“The use of force resulting in the death of the escaped persons was quite inevitable and quiet reasonable under the prevailing circumstances,” the report, headed by retired High Court judge Justice SK Pande mentioned.

Eight SIMI activists had escaped from Bhopal Central Jail on late October 30, 2016. They were shot dead by the police on a hillock on the outskirts of the city.

The report said that the activists were asked to surrender, but "instead of complying, they started firing at the police and public. So, it became necessary for the police to open fire on persons who had escaped from lawful custody."

"Even after the police opened fire they showed no intention to surrender and as a result, sustained injuries and died on the spot," it added.

The report, which was submitted in September 2017, was being tabled by Minister of General Administration Lal Singh Arya in Madhya Pradesh's monsoon assembly, which commenced on June 25.

The report probed the circumstances under which the prisoners had managed to escape.

The commission had visited the jail and the place where the encounter took place in June 2017 to compare evidence. The commission concluded that the SIMI activists had escaped by opening the cell lock using a key and had managed to scale the outer jail wall using a ladder, which they made out of bed sheets and wooden pieces.

The height of the outer wall is likely to be will increased by another 1.5 metre of electrified fencing.

The commission in its report has recommended that the jail department be brought under the Home Department.