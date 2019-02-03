App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Congress slams governor for telling people 'Modi sahab par dhyan rakho'

Anandiben Patel, a former Gujarat chief minister, was acting as if she was still a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not a governor, the Congress alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh lashed out at Governor Anandiben Patel on February 3 after a video where she is purportedly seen telling a group of people to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mind went viral.

Patel, a former Gujarat chief minister, was acting as if she was still a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not a governor, the Congress alleged.

The video was apparently shot during Patel's visit to a solar power plant at Gudh in Rewa district Saturday.

During an informal chat with a group of local people, the governor was heard saying, "This is an excellent project. It will benefit you all."

related news

When a person said they were happy to meet her face-to-face, Patel said, "Aisa (mauka) kai (baar) aayega. Modi sahab par dhyan rakho." (Such occasions will come often. Keep paying attention to Modi sahab.)

After the video circulated on social media, state Congress' media cell head Shobha Oza alleged that Patel was behaving as if she was still a BJP worker.

"If she wanted to work like a BJP worker, she should resign and fight Lok Sabha elections," Oza said. "Earlier too she was seen advising BJP workers at Satna airport about how to win votes. During her address in the Assembly, she did not read the point about farm loan waiver (announced by the newly-elected Congress government) and read a BJP slogan which was not part of the written speech. She should resign immediately," Oza demanded.

The BJP defended Patel.

"The governor told people to keep paying attention to Modi. What is wrong with that? Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country. He is PM to every citizen. She meant to say help implement and reap benefits of schemes launched by Modi like Clean India, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, etc," said Bhopal MP and BJP leader Alok Sanjar.

"Such accusations (by the Congress) are just a political gimmick," he added. "The BJP never disrespected the governor appointed during the UPA government. The Congress should also learn to respect the governor," he added.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.