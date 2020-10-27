Madhya Pradesh bypolls: ADR data shows 39 out of 355 candidates facing serious criminal charges

Of the 355 candidates contesting Madhya Pradesh bypolls across parties, 11 percent have serious criminal charges including murder, attempt to murder and rape, pending against them, said a report by election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The by-elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3.

In all, 63 (18 percent) of the 355 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these 39 or 11 percent have serious criminal cases against themselves, the report said. The serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

The report said that 14 (50 percent) of 28 candidates fielded by the Congress, 12 (43 percent) of 28 candidates fielded by the BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Also, eight of the 28 candidates fielded by the BSP, four (29 percent) of the 14 candidates by SP and 16 (nine percent) of the 178 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, ADR report said.

While one candidate has declared case related to murder, seven candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder, it said.

The Supreme Court had made it mandatory for political parties to publicise their criminal antecedents, apart from declaring it in affidavits filed at the time of nominations.

"The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 18 per cent candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Madhya Pradesh by- elections have given tickets to 25 percent to 50 percent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," ADR said.

The Supreme Court, in its directions on February, 13 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. As per these mandatory guidelines, the reason for such selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned.

The report also said 23% of the 355 candidates had ​declared assets worth Rs 1 crore. It said 82% of the BJP candidates analysed and 79% of the Congress candidates were crorepatis.

Most of the 28 seats heading for bypolls on November 3 fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP).