Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018: Congress releases first list of candidates

Polls for the 230-member assembly will be held on November 28.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress Saturday released its first list of candidates, 155 in total, for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, and the nominees included Ajay Singh, the leader of opposition in the state, and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri.

The party has also fielded former chief minister Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh and brother Lashman Singh from Raghogarh and Chachoura seats respectively.

Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister late Arjun Singh, will fight from Chruhat.

Polls for the 230-member assembly will be held on November 28.

The BJP, which is in power in the state since 2003, had released its first list of 177 candidates Friday.

