Madhya Pradesh: 16 wounded as bus heading for PM's function overturns

PTI
Sep 17, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

A bus carrying 16 people, including 14 ladies, toppled on in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, the bus was enroute the Prime Minister's function according to the police.

Sixteen persons including 14 women were injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said. The group was going to attend a convention of self-help groups in Karahal area, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, said Bargawan police station's inspector Mamta Gurjar.The bus, going to Karahal from adjoining Morena district, overturned near Sironi Hanuman temple, about 45 km from the district headquarters as its driver apparently lost control.

 

