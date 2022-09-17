Madhya Pradesh: 16 wounded as bus heading for PM's function overturns

Sixteen persons including 14 women were injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said. The group was going to attend a convention of self-help groups in Karahal area, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, said Bargawan police station's inspector Mamta Gurjar.The bus, going to Karahal from adjoining Morena district, overturned near Sironi Hanuman temple, about 45 km from the district headquarters as its driver apparently lost control.