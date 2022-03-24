‘Force for goodness’: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden pay tribute to Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright, the United States’ first woman secretary of state, died aged 84 on March 23.

Madeleine Albright, a refugee from Czechoslovakia, had escaped the Nazis during the second World War. In the US, she went on to have an influential diplomatic career, first as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 and then the secretary of state from 1997-2001.

Former US President Bill Clinton, who had nominated Albright as the secretary of state, described her as a “brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being”.

"Hillary and I are profoundly saddened by the passing of Madeleine Albright," he said. "Few leaders have been so perfectly suited for the times in which they served."

My statement on the passing of Madeleine Albright—one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being. pic.twitter.com/50QXFhzGit

Clinton added: "As a child in war-torn Europe, Madeleine and her family were twice forced to flee their home. When the end of the Cold War ushered in a new era of global interdependence, she became America's voice at the UN, then took the helm at the State Department, where she was a passionate force for freedom, democracy, and human rights."

Incumbent President Joe Biden said Albright was "a force for goodness, grace, and decency -- and for freedom".



Madeleine Albright was a force for goodness, grace, and decency — and for freedom.



"Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history," Biden added. "Jill and I will miss her dearly and send our love and prayers to her family."

Biden's predecessor Barack Obama described Albright as a "champion for democratic values". "Michelle and I send our thoughts to the Albright family and everyone who knew and served with a truly remarkable woman," he added.

As the first woman to serve as America's top diplomat, Madeleine Albright was a champion for democratic values. Michelle and I send our thoughts to the Albright family and everyone who knew and served with a truly remarkable woman.

Vice President Kamala Harris recalled meeting Albright for the first time as a young lawyer.



The world lost a brilliant and beloved leader today. Madeleine Albright gave so much of her life to public service—always with intelligence, strength, and conviction. Secretary Albright was a mentor and a friend. I will miss her.

"From the beginning, she was generous with her time, support, and advice," Harris said. "She was able to balance strength and compassion, and her deep empathy has been a constant source of inspiration throughout my own career."

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Albright was a dear friend of his.



Madeleine Albright was a dear friend.

Madeleine Albright was a dear friend.

I had the privilege of working with her over the years & was always struck by her wise counsel, deep experience, abiding humanity, warmth & wit. My condolences to Dr. Albright's family & everyone touched by her extraordinary life.

"I had the privilege of working with her over the years and was always struck by her wise counsel, deep experience, abiding humanity, warmth and wit," he added.

Peter Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, thanked Albright for her work.

"Few of the world's statesmen have done as much for our country as Madeleine Albright. Born in our republic, she left twice as a refugee from the dictatorship. She was given a chance in the free world and took full advantage of it. "