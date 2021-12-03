MARKET NEWS

English
M Venkaiah Naidu rejects notices to discuss municipal polls, MSP law in Rajya Sabha

Some members including Jairam Ramesh (Cong) and Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) had given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on the demand to discuss municipal elections, M Venkaiah Naidu said.

PTI
December 03, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
File image

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday rejected notices under Rule 267 by some Opposition leaders seeking a discussion on municipal polls and legislation on the minimum support price (MSP).

After papers were laid in the House, the Chair mentioned the notices.

Some members including Jairam Ramesh (Cong) and Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) had given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on the demand to discuss municipal elections, he said.

Deepender Singh Hooda (Cong) and V Sivadasan (CPI-M) had also given notices under Rule 267 to discuss a legislation on MSP.

Rejecting these notices, the Chairman said, "I have not admitted (the notices) as there are other avenues to raise this matter in the House and some matters are local.”

Close

He said it was not possible to discuss municipal polls of one or the other state in the Upper House.

"Should we go on discussing local bodies here," he asked.
first published: Dec 3, 2021 03:03 pm

