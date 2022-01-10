M Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla discuss measure to hold safe Budget Session amid surge in COVID infections

FIle image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

Amid a surge in COVID cases across the country and around 400 Parliament staff members testing positive for the infection, presiding officers of the two Houses on Monday asked officials to chalk out measures to hold a safe Budget Session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday directed the secretaries general of both the Houses to examine in detail the prevailing scenario of the COVID pandemic and suggest measures for the safe conduct of the Budget session, sources said.

Though the dates have not yet been announced, the Budget Session usually begins at the end of January.

According to sources, Naidu had called up Birla and the two took stock of the situation and directed both secretaries general accordingly.

The Monsoon Session of 2020 was the first full session held under COVID protocol with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha during the second half.

The same protocol was followed for the first part of the Budget Session during 2021.

For the second part of the Budget session, and the Monsoon and Winter sessions last year, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reverted to normal timings with members sitting in the chambers and galleries of respective Houses.

According to sources, 65 employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, 200 of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services tested positive for COVID-19 between January 4 and 8 during regular tests.