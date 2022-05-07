As cylinders get dearer, Twitter users express frustration with memes

Indians are struggling with the rise in prices of several essential commodities, ranging from fuel to vegetables.

Indians woke up today to the news of another hike in the prices of liquified petroleum gas cylinders. Cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 50, which means a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,000.

Consumers took to social media to express their frustration with memes about the price hike.

One user shared a meme with Big Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill's oft-quoted line.Another brought back the viral paragliding meme. "Here I am sky-high," it read.A third user shared a movie scene of a man stripping down to his undergarments. "Middle class after people buying Domestic LPG after price hike," he captioned the video.

Middle class people buying Domestic LPG after price hike : pic.twitter.com/Y58HHrpppG May 7, 2022

Another account shared a meme which read: " I am on the moon".

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders have seen three huge hikes recently.

In March, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105. This was followed by a Rs 250 hike in April and Rs 102 increase in May.

The hike has been attributed to a sharp increase in global energy prices due to supply chain constraints created by the Russia-Ukraine war.

