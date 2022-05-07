As cylinders get dearer, Twitter users express frustration with memes

Indians woke up today to the news of another hike in the prices of liquified petroleum gas cylinders. Cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 50, which means a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,000.
Consumers took to social media to express their frustration with memes about the price hike.One user shared a meme with Big Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill's oft-quoted line.
Domestic LPG price hike by Rs 50 now the current rate of 14.2 Kg of LPG will cost Rs 999.50.
#lpgpricehike again by Rs 50
LPG Right Now #Pricehike#lpgcylinder#LPGCylinderPricepic.twitter.com/xGpQ4My65j— Alindasangma (@alindasangma) May 7, 2022
Middle class people buying Domestic LPG after price hike :— Accha Time (@memedoctorbillu) May 7, 2022
Another account shared a meme which read: " I am on the moon".
LPG Price Right Now
Rs 50 #lpgpricehike#lpgcylinder#LPGCylinderPrice#Pricehikepic.twitter.com/6HKrozLkn7
— lydiaapynz (@ludiaapynz) May 7, 2022
Indians are struggling with the rise in prices of several essential commodities, ranging from fuel to vegetables.
The prices of commercial LPG cylinders have seen three huge hikes recently.
In March, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105. This was followed by a Rs 250 hike in April and Rs 102 increase in May.
The hike has been attributed to a sharp increase in global energy prices due to supply chain constraints created by the Russia-Ukraine war.
