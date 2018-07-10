App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lokayukta Bill to be tabled soon: Puducherry CM

The Lokayukta is empowered to probe into allegations of corruption against serving and former ministers, including the chief minister, sitting or retired legislators and state government employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Puducherry government on Tuesday said it would soon table a bill in the assembly to set up the institution of Lokayukta. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy made the announcement in the territorial assembly today during zero hours.

With opposition AIADMK legislator A Anbalagan pressing the government to set up the Lokayukta, the Chief Minister said the Bill would be introduced soon. Earlier, the AIADMK legislator pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had passed a Bill yesterday to set up the Lokayukta and wondered why the territorial government had not yet done so.

To a plea from another AIADMK member K A U Asana, Industries Minister M O H Shah Jahan said the government would provide Rs 16,940 each to 129 people as part of the Haj subsidy to each of the 129 people undertaking the pilgrimage from the Union Territory.
