Lok Sabha Polls | This election season, voters will miss these veteran leaders in action

While some stalwarts of Indian politics passed away, others pulled out voluntarily and some others were denied tickets Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The former Prime Minister and a BJP stalwart passed away in August, 2018. Although he was out of active politics for some time before his death, Vajpayee was still an influential figure. He was a 12-time Parliamentarian. 2/12 J Jayalalithaa: The former chief minister of Tamil Nadu passed away in 2016. Her party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), will feel her absence, especially since the party does not have a leader as tall as the Iron Lady of Indian politics. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 M Karunanidhi: Another stalwart of Tamil Nadu politics, Karunanidhi passed away in August, 2018. This will be the first time that his party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will be heading to polls without the patriarch at the helm. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 LK Advani: Perhaps the senior-most of all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, LK Advani, sitting MP from Gandhinagar, was denied a ticket this time. The decision reportedly did not go down well with Advani. However, with Advani's clout within the party on the wane, he could not do much about it. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Murli Manohar Joshi: Another veteran BJP leader who was denied a ticket this time. An MP from Kanpur, he was reportedly dropped after the party's decision not to contest candidates above the age of 75. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief announced on March 21 that she would not be contesting the forthcoming polls. The Uttar Pradesh satrap said it was a "sacrifice" for the larger goal of uprooting the BJP government. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Sushma Swaraj: The External Affairs Minister announced during a press conference in December that she would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls, citing health reasons. She had, however, added that she does not intend to retire from politics. 8/12 Raj Thackeray: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief declared on March 17 that his party would not be fielding candidates for the general election. Although the party does not have any MP in the Lok Sabha, Thackeray does wield influence in certain parts of Maharashtra. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Uma Bharti: The MP from Jhansi announced in December last year that she would not be contesting the forthcoming polls. Instead, Bharti said she would be going on a Ganga Yatra for 1.5 years. 10/12 Ram Vilas Paswan: The MP from Hajipur will not contest the forthcoming polls, instead taking the Rajya Sabha route to Parliament. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief had indicated that he would exit from the poll race for health reasons. (Image: Facebook/ @rvplojapa5) 11/12 Sharad Pawar: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on March 12 announced that he would not be contesting the forthcoming polls. The former Union minister said since two of his family members were already contesting, he had decided to pull out. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Manohar Parrikar: The former Defence Minister of India, Chief Minister of Goa and all-around common-man politician passed away on March 17 this year. A hardworking campaigner for the BJP, his presence would be dearly missed by the party. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 4, 2019 05:19 pm