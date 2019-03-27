App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls | How Shiv Sena capitalised on devpt projects to gain the upper hand on BJP

Along with other demands that the Sena had put forth before sealing an alliance with BJP, it had demanded that the Nanar refinery project be completely scrapped

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

Atharva Pandit

Moneycontrol News 

Long before talks of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on the table, "ally" Shiv Sena had started acting as the Opposition in Maharashtra, raising issues concerning local as well as national matters against the government.

One of the issues that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised during the period it spent in opposing the government, was infrastructure projects in the state.

Sena opposed everything — from the Saudi-backed Nanar refinery project in Konkan region to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor, the pet project of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Officially, the party stated that it had been opposing the projects for the benefit of the public, and had provided an array of reasons defending their actions, but political experts and Sena leaders agree that the main purpose of the posturing was to either gain political momentum or defend its turf.

related news

For instance, along with other demands that the Sena had put forth before sealing an alliance with BJP, it had demanded that the Nanar refinery project be completely scrapped. The demand did not come out of the blue. Sena had backed protests against the project in Maharashtra's coastal regions, where environmental and human rights activists had been protesting, arguing that the project threatens the environmental balance in the region. Moreover, according to reports, farmers in the region were not ready to give away their lands.

Sena, whose Vinayak Raut represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency where the project was being proposed, was at the forefront of the agitation against the project, even more than the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). While all the parties in the region were trying to capitalise on the project one way or the other, considering that the Konkan region plays a vital role in Maharashtra politics, observers said Sena had most at stake.

"We should take into consideration one thing, particularly about Nanar... that the BJP accepted Sena's demand is all fine, but was Sena really representing the masses of that place? Sena's opposition to Nanar was more political than being substantial," Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst, told Moneycontrol. According to Jondhale, for the BJP, Nanar was an ambitious project, and the party had created a background narrative in the region, which would have threatened Sena's supremacy since it considers Konkan its citadel.

Moreover, Jondhale said Sena wanted to counter both the BJP and Narayan Rane, a Konkan strongman and former Chief Minister who has been associated with BJP, Sena and Congress over the years. Rane has been left in cold this time around by all the parties, and he said he will pitch his son, Nilesh, in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudrug constituency. Nilesh will contest from Maharashtra Swabhimaan Party (MSP) ticket, a party launched by Rane in 2017.

"Shiv Sena wanted to retain its political base in that area. Lok Sabha poll calculations, to check Narayan Rane's influence, and maintaining its political position were the priorities for Sena in its opposition against the project," Jondhale said. "It was a pressure tactic that Sena applied," Jondhale added.

The pressure tactics using infrastructural projects, a Sena leader said, work both ways: they help in countering the BJP government's development narrative and at the same time allow the Sena expand or firm up its base in the regions concerned.

The saffron party targeted its alliance partner during the agitation against the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project as well. Even as CM Devendra Fadnavis asked the French government, with whom India is collaborating on the project, Sena leaders had reportedly said they would up the ante against the project. Jaitapur, too, falls in Ratnagiri in the Sena backyard. To be fair, Sena had been agitating against the Jaitapur power plant for years, and one of its MLAs had also been arrested, but it had reportedly threatened the BJP government against going ahead with the project.

Apart from these, the Sena had also been confronting its alliance partner on issues such as the Navi Mumbai airport and Fadnavis' draft development plan.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Trinamool Congress Manifesto: Mamata Banerjee Proposes High-level Prob ...

JNU Students Call Off Indefinite Hunger Strike After 'Declaration' Ado ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far

Imran Khan Worried About Pakistan's World Cup Preparation

Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs

Pakistan Fully Re-opens its Airspace for All Domestic and Internationa ...

Mehul Choksi Says Not Related to Firm Involved in PNB Fraud, Claims In ...

Priyanka Gandhi Says Will Contest Lok Sabha Elections if Congress Want ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

RBI allows non-residents to participate in rupee interest rate derivat ...

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Gold dips as dollar strengthens; palladium falls 3 percent

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

Badminton World Federation’s punishing schedule is taking toll on to ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Lockie Ferguson removes K ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.