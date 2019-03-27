Lok Sabha polls | How Shiv Sena capitalised on devpt projects to gain the upper hand on BJP

Moneycontrol News

Long before talks of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on the table, "ally" Shiv Sena had started acting as the Opposition in Maharashtra, raising issues concerning local as well as national matters against the government.

One of the issues that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised during the period it spent in opposing the government, was infrastructure projects in the state.

Sena opposed everything — from the Saudi-backed Nanar refinery project in Konkan region to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor, the pet project of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Officially, the party stated that it had been opposing the projects for the benefit of the public, and had provided an array of reasons defending their actions, but political experts and Sena leaders agree that the main purpose of the posturing was to either gain political momentum or defend its turf.

For instance, along with other demands that the Sena had put forth before sealing an alliance with BJP, it had demanded that the Nanar refinery project be completely scrapped. The demand did not come out of the blue. Sena had backed protests against the project in Maharashtra's coastal regions, where environmental and human rights activists had been protesting, arguing that the project threatens the environmental balance in the region. Moreover, according to reports, farmers in the region were not ready to give away their lands.

Sena, whose Vinayak Raut represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency where the project was being proposed, was at the forefront of the agitation against the project, even more than the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). While all the parties in the region were trying to capitalise on the project one way or the other, considering that the Konkan region plays a vital role in Maharashtra politics, observers said Sena had most at stake.

"We should take into consideration one thing, particularly about Nanar... that the BJP accepted Sena's demand is all fine, but was Sena really representing the masses of that place? Sena's opposition to Nanar was more political than being substantial," Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst, told Moneycontrol. According to Jondhale, for the BJP, Nanar was an ambitious project, and the party had created a background narrative in the region, which would have threatened Sena's supremacy since it considers Konkan its citadel.

Moreover, Jondhale said Sena wanted to counter both the BJP and Narayan Rane, a Konkan strongman and former Chief Minister who has been associated with BJP, Sena and Congress over the years. Rane has been left in cold this time around by all the parties, and he said he will pitch his son, Nilesh, in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudrug constituency. Nilesh will contest from Maharashtra Swabhimaan Party (MSP) ticket, a party launched by Rane in 2017.

"Shiv Sena wanted to retain its political base in that area. Lok Sabha poll calculations, to check Narayan Rane's influence, and maintaining its political position were the priorities for Sena in its opposition against the project," Jondhale said. "It was a pressure tactic that Sena applied," Jondhale added.

The pressure tactics using infrastructural projects, a Sena leader said, work both ways: they help in countering the BJP government's development narrative and at the same time allow the Sena expand or firm up its base in the regions concerned.

The saffron party targeted its alliance partner during the agitation against the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project as well. Even as CM Devendra Fadnavis asked the French government, with whom India is collaborating on the project, Sena leaders had reportedly said they would up the ante against the project. Jaitapur, too, falls in Ratnagiri in the Sena backyard. To be fair, Sena had been agitating against the Jaitapur power plant for years, and one of its MLAs had also been arrested, but it had reportedly threatened the BJP government against going ahead with the project.

Apart from these, the Sena had also been confronting its alliance partner on issues such as the Navi Mumbai airport and Fadnavis' draft development plan.