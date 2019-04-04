App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Here's how the three Union Territories in the west have voted in the past

The three Union Territories of Lakshwadeep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have one Lok Sabha seat each

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The three Union Territories in India's West— Lakshwadeep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli— will go to polls in April.

While Lakshadweep is set to vote on April 11 in the first phase, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will vote on April 23, during the third phase.

All three regions have one seat each, and have elected a mix of candidates representing both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the years. Here's a look at the issues that the regions face, and how they have voted in past elections.

Lakshadweep

related news

Lakshadweep is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of the number of voters. Reserved for Scheduled Tribes, the political history of the region was dominated by P M Sayeed of the Congress.

Sayeed served 10 terms as a Member of Parliament (MP). Elected for the first time in 1967, Sayeed was dethroned in 2004 by a Janata Dal (United) candidate. While Sayeed died in 2005, his son, Muhammed Hamdulla, won the 2009 election on a Congress ticket. However, he lost the subsequent election to sitting MP Mohammed Faizal PP of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Before 1967, the MP to the Lakshadweep seat was directly elected by the President.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Polls: Anti-incumbency, Ayyappan and the Church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta

In 2017, BJP president Amit Shah toured the archipelago and met the party leadership in the region. The islands have a dominant Muslim population, and the BJP is hoping to make headway in the region.

Tourism is one of the major contributors to the island's economy. Issues such as environmental damage, poor condition of healthcare and the need for better infrastructure will dominate the political discourse on the islands.

Daman and Diu

Daman and Diu came into existence following the implementation of the Goa, Daman and Diu Reorganisation Act, 1987.

This seat has swung between Congress and BJP, with the latter's Lalubhai Patel winning the last two elections.

During the 2014 elections, Narendra Modi had campaigned in the region and had promised to bring development to the territory. He had said "restrictions are being imposed in the name of environment" and the fishermen in the region were being harassed by Pakistan's Navy, something that he will look into if he became the PM.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav: From middle-order batsman to the 'chosen one' of Bihar politics

"I have been serving the people of Gujarat for the last 13 years. However, I did not get a chance to serve the people here, as it is not possible to do so from Gujarat. For that I have to go to Delhi," the then Gujarat CM had said.

In 2018, four years after he went to Delhi, PM Modi announced projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for Daman and Diu. He has also brought the region under the aegis of the government's ambitious UDAAN scheme, connecting it to Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister had also said the Blue Revolution scheme would benefit the fishermen in Daman and Diu.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). BJP's Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel is the sitting MP from the seat.

Patel had defeated Congress' candidate Mohan Delkar during the 2014 elections by more than 6,000 votes. That decision might have influenced Congress' decision not to re-nominate Delkar. Delkar, in his turn, resigned as the president of the Congress unit of the region and has now filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

On the BJP side, its Mahila Samiti chief Ankita Patel had resigned on March 24. She had stated that despite being an MP for two terms, Patel had not done any work for the region.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli is landlocked between northern Maharashtra and southern Gujarat, and has a mix of cultures. It was liberated from the Portuguese rule in 1954.

The issues that may dominate here include tribal rights and the rights of factory workers, particularly in Silvassa, the capital city.

The city has a number of factories and was chosen as one of the cities for PM Modi's Smart Cities Mission.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

India Given Information on Myanmar Army's Crackdown Against NE Rebel G ...

This Restaurant Serving Indian Food is Named After a Popular Adult Web ...

Jaitley Defends Electoral Bonds, Ask Opponents to Suggest Alternatives

In New Avengers Endgame Photo, Tony Stark is Giving Out Internship Cer ...

DMK, If Voted to Power, Will Probe Mystery Over Jayalalitha's Death: M ...

Hours After Lending a Helping Hand to Injured Scribes in Wayanad, Rahu ...

'Fair and Handsome' Ad Does not Disparage 'Fair & Lovely', Rules HC

Dhoni Receives a 'Mankad' Warning From Krunal Pandya and Fans are Not ...

Indian Super League to Further Reduce Number of Foreign Players Allowe ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP maintains safe distance even as hardline ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the fi ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.