Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Oppn forms 'United India' panel, Congress clubbed with AAP, SP and BSP

A four-member "election committee" has been formed to look into the Opposition's strategy to take the 'United India' campaign forward, according to various reports.

The committee consists of a leader each from Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The committee has been tasked with looking into the evaluation and functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and finding ways to prevent it from being misused. The committee will also suggest electoral reforms before the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May.

According to a report by NDTV, leaders admit that the choice of members heading the committee is odd, considering that AAP and Congress have been at odds with each other in Delhi. Moreover, Congress was kept out of the SP-BSP grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. However, according to leaders quoted by the news channel, the committee might help get rid of the cobwebs.

In a mega rally held in Kolkata on January 19, hosted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, several Opposition leaders had expressed concern over EVMs and their alleged misuse. Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had said EVMs were "stealing machines" and had called for a return to ballot system.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had also called for all political parties to "fight to go back to ballot papers".

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda had said during the rally that a committee of experts should be formed to decide on a manifesto for the Opposition.

Leaders described the four-member committee as the "first step" to oust the BJP government.