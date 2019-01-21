App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Oppn forms 'United India' panel, Congress clubbed with AAP, SP and BSP

Leaders described the four-member committee as the "first step" towards ousting the BJP government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A four-member "election committee" has been formed to look into the Opposition's strategy to take the 'United India' campaign forward, according to various reports.

The committee consists of a leader each from Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The committee has been tasked with looking into the evaluation and functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and finding ways to prevent it from being misused. The committee will also suggest electoral reforms before the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May.

According to a report by NDTV, leaders admit that the choice of members heading the committee is odd, considering that AAP and Congress have been at odds with each other in Delhi. Moreover, Congress was kept out of the SP-BSP grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. However, according to leaders quoted by the news channel, the committee might help get rid of the cobwebs.

related news

In a mega rally held in Kolkata on January 19, hosted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, several Opposition leaders had expressed concern over EVMs and their alleged misuse. Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had said EVMs were "stealing machines" and had called for a return to ballot system.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had also called for all political parties to "fight to go back to ballot papers".

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda had said during the rally that a committee of experts should be formed to decide on a manifesto for the Opposition.

Leaders described the four-member committee as the "first step" to oust the BJP government.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.