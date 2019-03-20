App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: No tickets for BJP MPs, candidates who had lost in Chhattisgarh assembly polls

BJP general secretary Anil Jain said "fresh faces" will be fielded in 11 constituencies of the state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be handing out tickets to any of its sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) or candidates who lost the recently held assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that it is unclear at this point whether former Chief Minister Raman Singh, who is a legislator, will be given a ticket. However, senior state leaders of the party, including Abhishek Singh, son of Raman Singh and MP from Rajnandgaon, and MP from Raipur, Ramesh Bais, might be affected by the decision.

Party sources told the newspaper that this tactic might be implemented in other states which had gone to polls recently and where the BJP had lost, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This template, however, according to the report, may not necessarily be used for the selection of candidates for the upcoming polls in any of the other states.

"In order to give a new face, new zeal to the party in Chhattisgarh, the BJP has decided not to field 10 of its sitting MPs or any of those defeated in the 2018 assembly elections," BJP general secretary Anil Jain told the newspaper.

Jain said "fresh faces" will be fielded in 11 constituencies of the state, and the list "will reflect the mandate the party got in the assembly elections".

A party leader told the newspaper that the strategy would ensure a victory for the party in Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha constituencies. However, the leader said the decision might lead to angry BJP workers protesting against the party. While the party is already battling infighting within the state, Pankaj Jha, a BJP leader, had earlier told Moneycontrol that "infighting keeps happening", saying a BJP worker is more emotional and passionate.

"It keeps on happening, it happens in families too. BJP is a family and these are fights within the family," Jha had said.

The saffron party had lost the assembly polls to Congress, winning only 15 of the 90 assembly seats in the state and its vote share dropped to 32.9 percent. The state is scheduled to go to polls in three stages on April 11, April 18 and April 23.
