Lok Sabha polls 2019: How BJP has managed to retain its oldest allies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, during the announcement of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, had called the Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) the BJP's "oldest allies".

Sena and SAD have been BJP's regional allies in Maharashtra and Punjab respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called BJP's alliance with SAD the "most durable and time-tested alliance" in 2018, while despite Sena's continued jibes at the BJP government in the Centre as well as in Maharashtra, the BJP leadership kept mum.

Sweet turned sour

But apart from being the oldest BJP allies, there is one more similarity between the SAD and Sena: both of them were unhappy with the BJP, and continued to express their displeasure. While the Sena criticised BJP over a number of its policies, including demonetisation and the BJP's inability to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, SAD made a combination of subtle and overt comments against the BJP.

For instance, in February last year, SAD had asked the BJP to "treat its allies better", and had even hinted at reasons why the Shiv Sena might be unhappy with BJP. SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal had told Shah during his visit to Chandigarh that the BJP should "remove insecurity among minorities".

The Akali Dal had also skipped a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet ahead of the budget session, threatening to walk out of the alliance. Interestingly, the reason SAD was miffed lay in Maharashtra: the party had reportedly stated that the BJP government in Maharashtra was trying to gain control of the Takht Huzur Sahib in Nanded through an amendment in Section 11 of the Takht Sri Nanded Board Act. The amendment was done in 2015, but a political controversy erupted in 2019, in the run-up to seat-sharing talks.

Retaining the alliances

However, despite these setbacks with its allies, BJP has managed to retain both within the NDA fold for the forthcoming elections. The politics differ in both states, so naturally do reasons. In Punjab, according to a report by The Indian Express, BJP wanted to have an alliance with SAD in order to dispel its anti-minority image, and both parties complement each other, in that urban votes go to BJP while the Jat Sikhs vote for SAD, the report states.

The report states that Parkash Badal's equation with BJP leaders is also one of the reasons why BJP has managed to keep the alliance together.

The SAD-BJP combine will fight on 10 and three seats respectively in the state, which has 13 Parliamentary seats.

In Maharashtra, despite reluctance of the Sena cadre, an alliance was sealed between the two saffron parties. "They had no other choice. Their alliances elsewhere were falling apart, issues such as Citizenship Bill had put them on backfoot," a Sena leader told Moneycontrol. BJP sources, however, have dismissed the idea that it was the BJP that needed Sena. "Remember, we have the larger share of seats in the alliance," a BJP leader said.

Out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Sena will fight on 23 seats while the BJP will fight on 25 seats. However, experts suggest that things weren't as simple as they seem for the combine: in 2014, the BJP contested in 24 seats and won 23, while the Shiv Sena contested in 20 and won 18, but their individual vote shares (27 percent and 20.82 percent respectively) were close to those of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra (18.29 percent and 16.12 percent respectively). A Congress-NCP combine, therefore, would have the ability to dethrone BJP and Sena going it alone.

Another reason why Sena agreed to an alliance, according to Sena leaders, was the BJP agreeing to give away the Palghar seat. BJP cadre in Palghar was quick to react by tendering resignations, and a BJP source in the region had told Moneycontrol that the party could not be seen as just "giving away" the seat, especially to Sena which they had fought less than a year ago in a bypoll. Sena, the source said, only wanted to "rub it in our face", which is why they were adamant on the demand.

SAD and BJP entered into the first pre-poll coalition in 1997, during the Assembly elections in Punjab. The BJP and Sena alliance go further eight years back, in 1989, and the combo had formed a government in 1995 in Maharashtra.