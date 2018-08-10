App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala: Slash the price of packaged water and cap it at Rs 20

Chautala also demanded fixing of the minimum support price for milk at Rs 40 per litre, saying the government should help famers to promote White Revolution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Bisleri
Answer: Bisleri

An Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) member today demanded slashing of the price of packaged water, saying such water was being sold at places at rates as high as Rs 180.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala (INLD) asked the government to cap the price of packaged water at Rs 20.

He also said that the price of packaged water should be brought down as it is very high and was being sold at Rs 180. Chautala also demanded fixing of the minimum support price for milk at Rs 40 per litre, saying the government should help famers to promote White Revolution.

A P Jithender Reddy (TRS) urged the government to consider the demands of EPS-95 pensioners. Their major demands include Rs 7,500 pension plus Dearness Allowance and medical facility for their spouses.

related news

He said the government should consider their demands and give an assurance on them. Ajay Mishra (BJP) asked the government to ban the packaging of food material in plastic and set up units for recycling plastic waste as it impacted health and environment.

Anupam Hazra (Trinamool Congress) raised the issue of Vice Chancellor (VC) incharge of Visva Bharti central university in West Bengal. He alleged that the current VC incharge should not be selected for the regular VC post as there were charges of corrupution against her.

Chandrakant Khaire (Shiv Sena) said the Maratha community was holding peaceful protest in Maharashtra but certain anti- social elements were taking advantage of this and destroying properties.

"This is an act to malign the peaceful protest," he said while seeking investigation and action against the culprits.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Indian National Lok Dal #Lok Sabha #packaged water

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.