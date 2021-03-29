Lockdown not a solution to control COVID-19 surge, says Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said lockdown is not a solution for the rise in cases of coronavirus.

Talking to reporters after meeting Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Patil said not the only BJP, but all traders and workers from unorganised sectors will oppose the lockdown.

"Lockdown is not an answer to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. If the lockdown is imposed, you (state government) will not give any package (for relief to affected people). How people lived in the last one year cannot be understood by sitting inside 'Matoshree'," Patil said.

'Matoshree' is the residence of CM Thackeray in Bandra area of Mumbai.

Patil said there is no objection to night curfew, but activities during the day should be continued.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"I am okay with the night curfew. Nobody goes out at night. There are some people with you (in state government) who go out as they want nightlife," the BJP leader said.

He was apparently referring to state minister Aaditya Thackeray who had pitched for the revival of nightlife in Mumbai.

"If you really want to impose lockdown, announce a package and give Rs 5,000 per month to every worker from the unorganised sector," Patil said.

Testing, tracing and treatment of COVID-19patients are the keys to check the spread of the viral infection, but lockdown is not an answer, he asserted.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Asked about speculation in political circles that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Patil said he has no details of it.

"All such meetings take place routinely.

In the Indian culture, politics is on one side, but we all should meet.

Of late, such meetings have decreased in Maharashtra (among opponents)," he said.

Patil said since Pawar and Shah were there (in Ahmedabad), they might have met.

The NCP shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Asked whether he is okay if the BJP and NCP come together, Patil said whatever decision is taken by senior leadership of the BJP, it will be accepted as it will always be in the interest of the party.

Patil also wished good health to Pawar (80), who will undergo surgery at a hospital in Mumbai after it was diagnosed that he has gall bladder issue.