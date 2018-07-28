Local BJP leader hacked to death in West Bengal

A local BJP leader was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said today.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place at Mandir Bazar area last night when 45-year-old Shaktipada Sardar, the secretary of BJP Mandal committee of Mandir Bazar-Dhanurhat area, was returning home.

The miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons and left him bleeding on the road, police said.

Locals spotted Sardar lying on the road and took him to Diamond Harbour Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, the hospital referred him to a hospital in Kolkata.

The BJP leader died while being taken to a hospital in Kolkata, a police officer said, adding an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Alleging that Sardar was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'goons', the BJP supporters staged a three-hour road blockade near the Mandir Bazar police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The blockade was lifted at 1 pm after senior police officers assured the protestors that the culprits would be arrested soon.

The TMC has denied the allegations.