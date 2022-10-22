Liz Truss trolled by British TV news with hit songs ‘Blank Space’, ‘Take a bow’

Liz Truss' short tenure as the British prime minister made her the subject of countless memes and jokes. Video montages trolling her even played out on national television.

The BBC's Newsnight tweeted a video covering moments of her six-week term, overlaid with Rihanna's hit song Take a bow.

The line "you look so dumb right now" was heard in the background as Truss came out of her Downing Street residence to announce her resignation.



PM resigns - what's next?#Newsnight montage klaxon from @adamlivingst0n3 Join us at 2230 on BBC 2 pic.twitter.com/L4F22A43nW

— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 20, 2022

Channel 4 News used Taylor Swift's Blank Space, with lines such as "you look like my next mistake", for Truss' farewell video.



Here's the full clip of how Channel 4 News ended this evening. "I've got a blank space baby, and I'll write your name." pic.twitter.com/GDjzoZtmoX — Stuart's (@feelinglistless) October 20, 2022

Truss is known to be a Taylor Swift fan.

As Truss' exit became imminent, tabloid Daily Star had started a livestream where they kept her photo next to a lettuce. The idea? To see if she would lose her post before the vegetable decayed.

On Thursday, the vegetable emerged as the clear winner.

Now, the Conservatives are left to choose a new leader. MP Rishi Sunak, former UK PM Boris Johnson, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, are being seen as the top contenders to replace Truss.

The new leader, expected to be appointed by October 28, will have to contend with immense economic challenges. Last month, retail sales in Britain plunged and debt rose to a 60-year high, AP reported.