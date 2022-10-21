English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Liz Truss resigns: Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and other top contenders to replace her

    After Liz Truss' six-week tenure, the Conservative Party is expected to elect a new leader by October 28.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

    Liz Truss resigned as the UK prime minister on Thursday after chaotic six weeks of her government, becoming the shortest-serving premier in the country's history.

    The Conservative Party is now expected to appoint a new leader by October 28. Here are the frontrunners for the position:

    1) Rishi Sunak

    Rishi Sunak was Liz Truss' chief competitor in the PM race after Boris Johnson's exit in July. He lost the race by 21,000 as votes as he failed to convince his colleagues of the risk of Truss' tax plans, the BBC reported.

    But now, some are placing their bets on Sunak, after him being proven right by Truss' chaotic tenure, according to news agency AFP.

    Close

    Related stories

    Rishi Sunak source Twitter RishiSunak

    2) Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson exited in July after a series of controversies, but he still has the support in within his party and the British parliament, the BBC reported. Ever since his resignation, there had been speculation that he will try to make a comeback.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    3) Penny Mordaunt 

    Penny Mordaunt, an early favourite to replace Boris Johnson, returned to the spotlight this week when she faced questions in parliament about the economic chaos in the UK, AFP reported. She was considered to have managed the situation well.

    But Maordaunt has also been criticised, with some deeming her inept her previous roles.

    PENNY MORDAUNT

    4) Ben Wallace

    The UK defence secretary has gained repute as his country is seen playing a key role in the global response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, AFP reported.

    Ben Wallace AFP

    While initially hesitant to run for the PM post he recently said: "I don't rule it out."

    (With inputs from AFP)

     
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Liz Truss #Rishi Sunak
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.