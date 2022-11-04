Liz Truss's demands for coffee, fresh sandwiches and chilled wine revealed in biography

Liz Truss may have been the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for just 45 days but she has been around for a while. She was the foreign secretary as well – a stint during which several reports of her having outlandish demands have now come to light as her biography hits the stands.

Excerpts from “Out of the Blue: The Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss” have claimed that Truss was very particular about what she ate, how it was prepared and so on while she was visiting embassies as the foreign secretary.

Authors Harry Cole and James Heale, who had to rewrite the book after her unceremonious exit as PM, claim that Truss’s demands were at par with a rockstar. She was particularly demanding about coffee.

Truss liked her double espressos served in a flat-white-sized takeaway cup, and the coffee had to be sourced from independent stores, excerpts of the book printed in the Sunday Times claims.

She is not a fan of coffee from the big brands but if in the UK, she was okay with coffee from Pret a Manger, the book claims.

Every time she was moved departments in cabinet reshuffles, Truss would move a certain favourite coffee machine of hers too, the authors write.

She rejected sandwiches that were pre-made and wrapped in plastic and would insist on a freshly made one, according to the book.

The 47-year-old was bent on bagels or sushi for lunch but there could be absolutely no mayonnaise on these, or any food items. She apparently also rejected fruits for breakfast. A chilled bottle of Sauvignon blanc (white wine) was mandatory for any overnight stay.

Former staffers are quoted in the book as saying that any deviance from her preferred eating habits could result in her getting “borderline rude” to people, the book says.

The authors have likened Truss’s apparent demanding nature to those of popstars and rockstars, many of which have been known to make several bizarre demands. For instance, Axl Rose, the lead vocalist of iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses once asked for a “square melon” on a music tour.

Liz Truss may not be in that category, but she may be close, if the biography holds true.