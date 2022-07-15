Live News: Centre rushes multi-disciplinary team to Kerala after first monkeypox case

July 15, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Live News Updates July 15: US House of Representatives votes for India-specific sanctions waiver



- The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a legislative amendment that approves an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia



- Authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressan Ro Khanna, the amendment urges the Biden administration to use their authority to provide India with a Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAASTA) waiver to help deter aggressors like China.



-The legislative amendment was passed on Thursday by voice vote as part of an en bloc (all together as a single unit) amendment during floor consideration of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).



-"The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China. As Vice Chair of the India Caucus, I have been working to strengthen the partnership between our countries and ensure that India can defend itself along the Indian Chinese border," said Khanna.