Live News: Centre rushes multi-disciplinary team to Kerala after first monkeypox case

Live News Updates July 15: The team will work closely with the State Health Departments and take a stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions
-Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey today in NSE-co location case. He has been asked to appear before them in Delhi for questioning in the illegal phone tapping of an NSE personnel matter.
-The health ministry has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of Monkey Pox in Kollam district of Kerala.
Live News Updates July 15: US House of Representatives votes for India-specific sanctions waiver
- The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a legislative amendment that approves an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia
- Authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressan Ro Khanna, the amendment urges the Biden administration to use their authority to provide India with a Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAASTA) waiver to help deter aggressors like China.
-The legislative amendment was passed on Thursday by voice vote as part of an en bloc (all together as a single unit) amendment during floor consideration of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).
-"The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China. As Vice Chair of the India Caucus, I have been working to strengthen the partnership between our countries and ensure that India can defend itself along the Indian Chinese border," said Khanna.
Live News Updates July 15: High-level multi-disciplinary team rushed to Kerala for monkeypox outbreak
Live News Updates July 15: Saudi Arabia to open airspace for all air carriers, Joe Biden welcomes decision
-Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel, in a decision welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden who is due to visit the kingdom on Friday.
-The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the country's airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft. Read More
Live News Updates July 15: Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, killed in Canada
-A man was shot dead in British Columbia on Thursday who local media reports said was Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Canadian Sikh businessman acquitted in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people.
-Police, in a statement responding to a Reuters request for information on Malik's death, said they had found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when officers responded to a reported shooting just before 9:30 a.m. (1630 GMT). Read More
Live News Updates July 15: Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, has died
-Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.
-"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City, Trump posted on Truth Social.
-"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
Live News Updates July 15: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner in NSE-co location case
-On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Sanjay Pandey in connection with the illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.
-On Friday, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), CBI registered a fresh case in the alleged NSE co-location scam that involves the phone tapping of NSE employees
