Live News Updates: Centre suspends two officers in Delhi Excise policy case

Business and Political Live Updates: The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
Monsoon Update | Rajasthan
- Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district will be closed on August 23 and 24, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta. (ANI
Live News Updates August 22: Centre suspends 2 officers in Delhi Excise policy case
- The Centre has suspended senior IAS officer A Gopi Krishna and Anand Kumar Tiwari, a DANICS officer, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, officials said. While Krishna was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government, Anand Kumar was the deputy excise commissioner.
- The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said. While Krishna is a 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, Tiwari is a 2003 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. (PTI)
Live News Updates August 23: Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs after leaked party video
- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs, the government says, after she was seen dancing, singing and drinking at a recent party.
- Marin, 36, agreed to take the test on Friday to allay concerns about her behaviour.
- She said she has never taken drugs and denies doing anything illegal at the party, but says she drank alcohol.
- A leaked video shows her partying with friends including a Finnish popstar.
- A government statement (in Finnish) said "no drugs were found" in the test. It added that the prime minister had paid the costs of the test herself.
- Special adviser Iida Vallin, quoted by AFP news agency, said Ms Marin's urine sample had been tested for cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis and opioids. (BBC)
Live News Updates August 23: Elon Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal
- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is seeking documents from Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pursues his legal fight to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company, according to a court filing.
- Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter's chief executive in November and left the board in May, was asked for documents and communications about Musk's April agreement to buy the company and about spam accounts on the platform, according to a copy of the subpoena.
- Dorsey, who is CEO of payments processing company Block Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Block was co-founded by Dorsey and changed its name last year from Square Inc. Read more here.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.